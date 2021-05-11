John Cena to Helm ‘WWE Evil’ Original Series for Peacock

John Cena is returning to his WWE roots for a new Peacock original series as he creates, produces, and narrates WWE Evil for the platform.

The series is described as an entertaining “psychological expose” into the minds of the WWE’s most diabolical antagonists — think Mark William Calaway’s The Undertaker. Along with delving into the minds of these figures, WWE Evil will also explore their history and impact on mainstream culture.

Cena currently co-hosts TBS’s Wipeout revival with Nailed It!‘s Nicole Byer. Long before he became a beloved acting and hosting figure though, Cena was one of WWE’s biggest stars.

He worked with the organization for two decades, beginning his career with the WWE in 2000 and working sporadically with them since becoming a free agent in 2017. So it’s safe to say Cena knows a thing or two about the subject.

WWE Evil joins a growing list of original sports entertainment heading to Peacock including documentaries like My Pursuit: Life, Legacy & Jordan Burroughs and In Deep with Ryan Lochte, as well as series like the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-hosted Lost Speedways and Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories and More.

The streaming service will also serve as the prime spot for Olympics coverage this summer with Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, as well as four daily shows on Peacock’s Tokyo NOW Channel including Tokyo Live, Tokyo Gold, On Her Turf at the Olympics, and Tokyo Tonight.

Stay tuned for additional details on WWE Evil as the series takes shape.