New Seasons of ‘Mythic Quest’ and ‘Shrill,’ ‘Magnum’ Finale, A New ‘Uncle Vanya’

Streaming highlights include the return of two acclaimed comedies: Aidy Bryant’s final episodes of Shrill and a new season of the workplace farce Mythic Quest. The third-season finale of Magnum P.I. brings a twist in Magnum and Higgins’ partnership. Great Performances goes to the theater with a starry revival of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya.

APPLE TV +

Mythic Quest

Season Premiere

The hilarious workplace comedy set in a video-game production studio returns for a second season, with newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) clashing with arrogant visionary Ian (Rob McElhenney) over how to expand the hit “Mythic Quest” game. Loving the conflict: misanthropic coworker Brad (Community’s Danny Pudi), who loves manipulating the neurotic creatives, while urging his new assistant Jo (Jessie Ennis) to embrace her dark side. The season opens with two episodes, the rest premiering weekly on Fridays through June. (See the full review.)

Hulu

Shrill

Season Premiere

Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant triumphs in the third and final season of the bittersweet comedy as a newly single Annie, who puts her big heart into finding new romantic and professional opportunities in Portland. Can she find her voice as a journalist, or will she achieve true bliss with her friends and family?

CBS

Magnum P.I. (2018)

Season Finale 9/8c

The third season ends with an emotional and professional crossroads for Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) when her boyfriend Ethan (Jay Ali) asks her to join him on an overseas Doctors Without Borders mission. Could this spell the end of their partnership?

PBS

Great Performances

9/8c

The prolific Conor McPherson’s new adaptation of the classic Chekhov tragicomedy was a hit on the London stage until the pandemic shut down live theater. Thankfully, the production was captured on camera and arrives on Great Performances with Toby Jones (Detectorists) in the title role and Richard Armitage (Berlin Station) as Dr. Astrov.

CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

In the 11th season’s penultimate episode, Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with his Deputy Commissioner of Press Information, Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara), when Garrett won’t take back a controversial quote published in a newspaper. In a topical subplot, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate a murder involving local residents’ feud with city-sponsored hotels for the homeless.

Also streaming:

Inside Friday TV: