What to Watch on May the 4th: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ a ‘Simpsons’ Short & More

For some TV viewers, May the 4th might seem like an average day, but for Star Wars fans, it’s an occasion to be celebrated. In 2021, it’s shaping up to be a solid celebration with several debuts and premieres taking place on Disney+.

From Star Wars: The Bad Batch to a special short from The Simpsons, there’s something for everyone this year. Plus, with a library full of Star Wars content, there’s always an opportunity to revisit the classics. Below, we’re rounding up the big premieres happening May 4th and taking a peek at the titles already available.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

This animated series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch which were first introduced in The Clone Wars. The series follows them as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy following the Clone War. Setting the Bad Batch apart from their brothers in the Clone Army are singular exceptional skills that make them a tough crew. Together, they’ll take on mercenary missions and attempt to find new purpose. Premieres May 4th

Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap

Follow youngest Simpson family member Maggie as she embarks on an epic quest to find her stolen pacifier in a daycare far, far away, but still in Springfield. She’ll come face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids like BB-8, Rebel scum, and a battle with the dark side in this short celebrating Star Wars. This short is one of many in the works by The Simpsons team which will celebrate marquee brands and titles from Disney. Premieres May 4th

Star Wars Biomes

Looking for a getaway? Try this title which serves as a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic locations such as Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan. Get whisked away with fly-over tours featuring spots from a galaxy far, far away. Premieres May 4th

Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs

Explore some of the Star Wars films’ most beloved ships in this up-close-and-personal look at the Millennium Falcon and Imperial Star Destroyer. This content leads viewers through the interiors and exteriors of both ships in a virtual tour. Premieres May 4th

More Star Wars

Not interested in the new titles above? Disney+ is loaded with plenty of other options including its Emmy-winning series The Mandalorian, fan-favorite show The Clone Wars, as well as all three trilogies including A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars stories Rogue One and Solo are also available to stream if you’re looking for singular films. Available now

