‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Stages an Intervention (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 10 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, “A Little Help From My Friends.”]

Sometimes even those who come to the rescue of others every day for work need a little help — and fortunately for Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and 9-1-1 dispatcher Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain), there are people in their lives eager to do just that.

In the April 26 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen gets a new roommate (who opens up to the rest of the 126), Grace faces how her life has changed after the car accident, and firefighter T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and police officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) move in together!

Needs: An Intervention

Since he’s moving in with Carlos, T.K. is concerned about his father (who gifts them the blender Marlon Blendo). Not only did Owen’s attempt to make a relationship work with his ex-wife Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein) fail (and her baby turned out not to be his), but he also has his cancer surgery coming up. And he won’t be alone while he recuperates, Owen insists. He’ll have his dog Buttercup. But T.K. is probably right to be concerned; when he tries to invite his dad over for dinner, Owen bows out with the claim he has paperwork. He’s really playing solitaire on his computer.

Then, on his way out of the station, Owen finds firefighter Mateo Chavez (Julian Works) asleep in the gym after his house went up in flames due to a gas explosion. Owen offers up the extra room he now has…and Mateo comes to regret accepting after Owen insists on drinking (a lot) and then overshares. (Is it any wonder he’s looking for other living arrangements by episode’s end?) Never get too comfortable because everything can be taken away in an instant, the captain warns. Furthermore, he reveals, he canceled his cancer surgery because it didn’t seem like the right time. He told his son he rescheduled it. Mateo thinks Owen’s depressed.

Soon the 126 is talking about Owen being depressed during a call…on an open channel that the captain is on. He insists that’s not the case, but the others don’t let it go. In fact, they hold an intervention for him in his living room. But Owen says he has nothing to be depressed about.

That’s why they’re worried, T.K. explains. The future he was planning was ripped out from under him. He’s a “grin and bear it” guy, his son explains, and he has smiling depression. He uses his upbeat attitude to mask that he’s not taking care of himself. Owen claims he canceled his surgery because of everything else going on, and he does plan to reschedule. But “what if the surgery isn’t successful? What if they can’t get it all?” Owen worries.

“You’re not afraid they’re not going to get all the cancer,” T.K. realizes. “You’re afraid that they will and you’ll lose your biggest excuse for feeling sorry for yourself.”

When Buttercup needs to be rushed to the vet and Owen fears that he has a new tumor, he promises T.K. he’s rescheduling his surgery immediately. The good news is Buttercup just had a blockage, after swallowing Gwyneth’s sloth tea infuser.

Needs: to Relax

After getting run off a bridge, Grace is refusing any help from her husband, firefighter Judd (Jim Parrack), and instead makes her way around painfully on her own. She can walk, with the help of a brace, though she won’t use the walker. Once Judd goes to work, however, she goes to the supermarket on her own and refusing to accept anyone’s help there, too.

But as she’s putting her groceries in her car, she accidentally tosses the keys into the footwell and there’s a horrible sound as she reaches to get them. She tells an older woman who checks on her she’s fine and doesn’t tell Judd anything when he texts her to check up on her. She does eventually call her friend, paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres)…after six hours! She doesn’t know how to be a person who needs help like this, Grace admits. Tommy gets it; people expect Black women to be on it 24/7 but they only have one body and they’re human. She gives Grace medication to help and drives her home.

After that, when Grace wakes up in pain, she wakes Judd to help her get to her walker.

But while we think Grace is going to be more apt to ask for assistance when she needs it, we have to admit, we’re still worried about Owen. After all, he still has to have that surgery and he is still living alone.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox