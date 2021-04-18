7 ‘Red Table Talk’ Moments We’ll Never Forget (VIDEO)

Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk is back for Season 4, with Jada Pinkett Smith delivering more no-holds-barred conversations around the table with mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

The Emmy-nominated talk show has been tabloid fodder since Day One: In the very first episode, Jada sat down with husband Will Smith‘s first wife, Sheree Zampino.

“The first topic that was really important to me was talking about motherhood through the lens of being a bonus mother,” Jada explained to TV Insider in 2019. “Then, [I wanted to speak] on issues around body image, and loss through the eyes of three different generations. I think it was really important to talk about topics that never leave the conversation of women.”

The Gotham alum also told us that Red Table Talk sometimes gets so intimate that guests have dropped out and episodes have been scratched: “They go ‘Mmm, I thought I was ready, but I’m not.’”

With Season 4 episodes hitting Facebook every Wednesday at noon ET, we’re revisiting memorable Red Table Talk discussions that, luckily for us, weren’t tabled!

Jada and Will discuss her “entanglement” with August Alsina

Jada devoted a 2020 episode to her relationship with her husband—and the couple discussed R&B singer August Alsina’s claim that he had gotten Will’s “blessing” to have a relationship with her.

On the show, Jada admitted she had started a relationship with Alsina during a separation from Will around four years prior.

“I was done with you,” Will said, addressing his wife as he recalled that challenging chapter. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.… I really felt like we could be over.”

Jada elaborated: “I got into a different kind of entanglement with August.… It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself. And luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different matter. I would definitely say we did everything that we could to get away from each other, only to realize that that wasn’t possible.”

Jada talks about “betrayals of the heart” in her marriage

In a 2019 episode, meanwhile, Jada dispelled nagging rumors that she and Will aren’t faithful to each other. But she also alluded to worse transgressions in their marriage.

“I’m asked a lot about, ‘Is there infidelity in your relationship with Will?’” she said. “And it’s like, ‘No, but there have been other betrayals of the heart that have been far bigger than I could even think in regards to an infidelity situation.’”

Rumer Willis discusses mom Demi Moore’s drug use

When Demi Moore and her daughters Rumer and Tallulah Willis sat down at the table in 2019, Rumer recalled the time Moore had to be hospitalized after using synthetic pot and nitrous oxide.

“I was there in the other room with 911, panicking,” Rumer said. “Because I’m like, ‘All right, either my mom’s going to die and I’m not going to be in the room, and I’m going to feel the guilt of that for the rest of my life, or I’m going to be there and see this image of my mom that I will never get out of my head, so what do I do? Or I’m going to have to call my sisters in the morning and tell them that my mom died and they’re never going to talk to her again.’”

Jada’s mom describes the Olivia Jade Giannulli interview as “the epitome of white privilege”

Olivia Jade Giannulli—daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli—came on the show in 2020 to talk about her parents’ involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam, which led to her acceptance into the University of Southern California. Banfield-Norris didn’t mince her words with the influencer.

“I fought it tooth and nail,” the nurse told Jada and Willow before the interview. “I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story. I feel like here we are, [a] white woman coming to Black women for support when we don’t get the same from them. It’s bothersome to me on so many levels. Her being here is the epitome of white privilege to me.”

And once Olivia joined the hosts at the table, Banfield-Norris told her, “There is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis, right? There is so much devastation, particularly this year, 2020, with the pandemic and everything being brought to the table.… There is so much inequality and inequity, that when you come to the table with something like this, it’s like, ‘Child, please.’ … I’m exhausted. I’m exhausted with everything we have to deal with as a community, and I just don’t have the energy to put into the fact that you lost your endorsements or you’re not in school right now.”

Jordyn Woods talks about kissing Tristan Thompson… and Khloé Kardashian claps back

Less than two weeks after she was caught kissing Tristan Thompson in 2019—while the NBA star was still in a relationship with Khloé Kardashain—influencer Jordyn Woods gave her side of the story on Red Table Talk. During the 2019 interview, Woods said that she never gave Thompson a lap dance, that she kissed him with “no tongue” and “no passion,” and that sex with the Cleveland Cavaliers player was “never a consideration.”

The day the episode went live, though, Kardashian lashed out at Woods over Twitter. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods?” she tweeted. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Matthew McConaughey talks about his 8-year estrangement from his mother

During his 2020 interview on the show, Matthew McConaughey revealed that he and his mother, fellow guest Kay McConaughey, had fallen out over her interactions with the press—an estrangement that lasted from 1996 to 2004.

“As soon as I got ‘famous’ after [the 1996 film] A Time to Kill, I started to have my weekly Sunday call home to call my mother. Mother wasn’t answering the phone. A fan of my fame was answering the phone,” he said. “I was trying to find my own balance with fame and stuff. And I would share things with her, and…some of those things I would share might show up in the six o’clock news three days later.… I was not able to talk to her as my mom for about eight years.”

The ‘Red Table Talk’ hosts talk sex

On a much lighter note, one 2018 episode was all about the birds and the bees. Jada talked about her sex toy addiction, her times of abstinence, and the time she intuited that son Jaden Smith had lost his virginity.

But Willow had the bigger reveal. “My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy,” the singer told Jada, much to the latter’s shock. “I was going downstairs to get some juice, and I saw [the act] for a little moment, and I ran away.”