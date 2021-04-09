Starz Unveils ‘Outlander’ Podcast With Executive Producers Ahead of Season 6

Outlander‘s executive producers are looking to alleviate the Droughtlander as Starz and the showrunners team up for the official Outlander Podcast: Droughtlander Edition.

Executive producer Maril Davis and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts are helping fans get through the long wait before Season 6’s arrival with the podcast, which will feature guests, give listeners behind-the-scenes scoops, and more.

Ever wonder what it takes to put on the fantasy drama? Davis, Roberts, and their podcast guests are ready to give answers. News of the podcast was announced via Outlander‘s social media accounts, inviting fans to reply to posts with questions for a chance to have them answered on the podcast.

Season 6 of the hit series centering on the time-traversing romance of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) is currently in production in Scotland with Balfe, Heughan, and fellow stars Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, and more back on set.

Introducing the Official #Outlander Podcast: Droughtlander edition! Over the coming months, @TheMattBRoberts and guests will give you the behind-the-scenes scoop on what goes into making the show. First up: @TallShipProds. Reply with questions for a chance to get them answered!

The podcast news comes shortly after Starz renewed Outlander for an additional season beyond its upcoming sixth, carrying it to Season 7. Whether Davis and Roberts will be spilling Season 6 secrets on the podcast will remain to be heard, but it’s certainly sure to tide over fans’ thirst for more of the period drama.

Stay tuned for a launch date and continue to curb your Droughtlander by checking out Men in Kilts and Outlander on Starz.

