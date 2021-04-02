‘Big Sky’ Trailer: Cassie and Jenny Tackle New Cases, But Ronald’s Still Out There (VIDEO)

When Big Sky returns after a two-month hiatus on April 13, sex trafficker Ronald (Brian Geraghty) may have a new look, but he’ll be up to his old tricks, as revealed in the new trailer. And while three months may have passed in the show and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) may be investigating new cases, they definitely haven’t forgotten about him.

Neither has one of his victims, Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel), who was rescued (along with Natalie Alyn Lind’s Danielle and Jade Pettyjohn’s Grace) when Cassie tracked them down and shot state trooper and sex trafficker Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) in the head. (He survived that, but his wife went on to kill him in his hospital bed.)

“I know what he’s capable of,” Jerrie says, referring to Ronald, in the new preview, and when an unknown caller rings up the PI’s office (where Cassie and Jenny, now officially partners, work out of), she knows it’s him.

But when it comes to investigating Ronald, the duo will now have some company. A U.S. Marshal (Omar Metwally) — “sticking his nose in their case files” according to the return episode’s logline — shows up on the case. “We can get him, together,” he tells Cassie as they seemingly start working together.

Ronald isn’t their only problem, however. Jenny’s ex, Blake (Michael Raymond-James) turns to her for help after he’s accused of attacking a woman. “That’s not who I am,” he insists. Jenny backs him up to Cassie: “I’ve known Blake since we were kids. He didn’t do this. He could’ve been set up by his family.”

Watch the trailer below for a look at that family, what else is coming up when the ABC drama returns, and whose throat Ronald gets his hands around in its final moments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Big Sky, 2-Hour Return, Tuesday, April 13, 9/8c, ABC