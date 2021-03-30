‘The Masked Singer’ Sneak Peek: Ken Thinks Grandpa Monster Is Kevin Hart (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer may be filled with surprises, especially in the fifth season (which has already unmasked a Muppet!), but one thing fans can be certain of is panelist Ken Jeong declaring that he knows exactly who’s on stage.

And, he does just that in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 31 episode, as Grandpa Monster waits with guest host Niecy Nash to hear what the panelists thought of his performance.

Jeong’s latest guess? Kevin Hart is in the costume.

“There is no one who loves The Rock more,” the panelist explains after the masked contestant’s childhood crush is revealed (as his super clue) to be The Rock. “He’s got the best energy,” he says of Grandpa Monster. Plus, there’s a jet in the clues package and Hart “owns a jet,” says Jeong. “The guy is big timing it right now.”

Then, when Grandpa Monster turns his back on the panel, Jeong points out that it’s “exactly what Kevin Hart would do.”

Watch the clip above to see why Nash thinks Jeong is wrong — and to get Grandpa Monster’s reaction.

The Masked Singer will introduce a second Wildcard in this episode (we met the Orca on March 24). Will this new contestant steal a spot in Group B and continue on in the competition?

In addition to Grandpa Monster, those taking the stage for their second performances are Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet. The Season 5 contestants have a combined 26 Grammy Award nominations, nine multi-Platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records.

