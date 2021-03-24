‘American Horror Story’ Adds Kaia Gerber for Season 10

Another new face is joining the American Horror Story family.

The creator of the FX anthology series, Ryan Murphy, revealed on Instagram (see below) on March 23 that model and actress Kaia Gerber (daughter of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber) will be part of the Season 10 cast. No details about her character have been released.

Gerber — whose credits prior to AHS include the 2016 TV movie Sister Cities, short The Last Day of Summer, and the music videos for John Eatherly’s “Burnout” and Rainsford’s “Crying in the Mirror” — also expressed her excitement over the news with a series of posts on her Instagram stories. Among them, she reposted Murphy’s announcement with three shocked emojis and wrote “not as much as me” over singer Charlotte Lawrence’s post stating she’s “freaking out.”

The AHS Season 10 cast so far also includes Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, and Macaulay Culkin.

Murphy’s announcement came just four days after he’d shared the title of the upcoming 10th season of AHS: Double Feature. In the teaser posted to Instagram, fans learned that the series will feature “two horrifying stories … one season. One by the sea … one by the sand.” The showrunner also promised “more to come,” so Gerber’s casting won’t be it.

While we don’t know much else about the new season, we do know that the anthology series will continue beyond Season 10. In January 2020, FX renewed it through Season 13.

Furthermore, there’s a spinoff, American Horror Stories, on the way, and as with the original series, few details have been released. “We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore…many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love,” Murphy shared in November 2020.

