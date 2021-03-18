‘The Masked Singer’: After Phoenix Unmasking, Caitlyn Jenner Says ‘LGBT’ Clue Was too Revealing (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 2 of The Masked Singer, “Shamrock and Roll.”]

The Phoenix sadly won’t rise from the ashes to compete again on The Masked Singer…or to sing again, period, Caitlyn Jenner shares in her exit interview after the March 17 episode.

This episode introduced Group B who, in addition to the Phoenix/Jenner — who sang Kesha’s “Tik Tok” — consisted of the Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, and Piglet. And it turned out that panelist Jenny McCarthy was right when she guessed that under the mask was the Olympic gold medalist, TV personality and author.

“I’m not a singer. I’m not a dancer. This is not my field,” Jenner stressed in her exit interview. “I thought, ‘I love challenges, why not? Go do it, see how you do.'”

And while we’re sad to see her go — “This is the first time I’ve ever sat down first in any contest since a spelling bee in junior high school,” she noted — we had as much fun watching her as she did doing the show.

However, she did think that the clues in the package prior to her performance “were a little bit too good.” Jenner thinks she would have had a better chance of fooling everyone if she’d come up with them. “I don’t think I would’ve mentioned LGBT, this, that, because I don’t think they ever would have got it then,” she explained.

As for leaving the show, she said, “Don’t feel sorry for me” she said right after the unmasking. “I will be on the golf course tomorrow.”

In an interview with People, Jenner said she chose the Phoenix costume because it would be “kind of gender-neutral. … Because to be honest with you, my voice doesn’t match who I am.” She also spoke about what being on the show could mean for the trans community: “I want to show young people that you can go through this. You can live your life authentically and still have a life out there.”

Watch the videos below for more from Jenner about her time on the Fox hit and being the Phoenix.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox