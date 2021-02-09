‘Genius’ Makes Way for Cynthia Erivo’s Aretha Franklin in First Full Trailer (VIDEO)

You better R-E-S-P-E-C-T the fact that National Geographic has finally set a premiere date for its third season of the acclaimed anthology series Genius.

This time around music legend and icon Aretha Franklin takes center stage as Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) embodies the superstar songstress. Genius: Aretha will officially arrive Sunday, March 21 with two back-to-back episodes.

The remaining episodes will be rolled out on National Geographic over three consecutive nights with two back-to-back episodes airing March 22, March 23, and March 24. All installments will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after they air on National Geographic, with the whole season streaming by Thursday, March 25, Aretha Franklin’s birthday.

In anticipation of the show’s arrival, National Geographic has unveiled its first full trailer for the show, teasing Erivo’s impressive vocals as she sings Aretha’s classics. Exploring Aretha’s life, career, and impact, the show follows her from her early days as a gospel prodigy and a civil rights champion.

Joining Erivo in the trailer are costars Courtney B. Vance as Aretha’s father C.L. Franklin and Malcolm Barrett as Aretha’s first husband Ted White. Get a peek at the Queen of Soul’s story in the breathtaking trailer for Genius: Aretha, below.

Genius: Aretha, Premieres Sunday, March 21, 9/8c, National Geographic (next day on Hulu)