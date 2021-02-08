New Dan Harmon Animated Series Set in Ancient Greece is Headed to Fox

Dan Harmon, the brains behind Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty and NBC sitcom Community, has a new animated show headed to Fox.

The as-yet-unnamed comedy series will be set in Ancient Greece and is “centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that try to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other,” the network said in a statement.

Set to premiere in 2022, the show will be produced by Fox-owned animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, the team behind Bob’s Burgers.

“The project is an incredibly irreverent family comedy,” says Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at Fox Entertainment. He noted that while the show is set in ancient times, it will feature “a remarkably sharp commentary on today’s politics, celebrity and pop culture.”

Voice casting for the series is currently under way.