‘9-1-1’: Nicknames Make Things Awkward When Maddie & Buck’s Parents Visit (VIDEO)

It’s a family affair on 9-1-1 in the February 8 episode.

Maddie Kendall (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) are prepared to present a “united front” when their parents come to town. But things get awkward pretty soon after Phillip and Margaret Buckley (Gregory Harrison and Dee Wallace) arrive in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?”

With Maddie pregnant, the Buckleys bring a lot of presents. “We’re grandparents now. Spoiling comes with the job,” Phillips says.

Speaking of, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) meets Maddie’s parents for the first time, and that mostly goes fine. But when Chimney’s brother Albert (John Harlan Kim) says he’s Buck’s roommate, Margaret remarks on the nickname: “You’re still letting people call you that.”

“It’s just a nickname, Mom,” Buck says.

If they don’t like nicknames, what about Maddie’s? Watch the clip above for more from the two families — and this is all while Chimney’s struggling to keep secrets with the new visitors around.

Also in this episode, Athena (Angela Bassett) investigates a mysterious murder during a neighborhood block party and the 118 responds to a bomb threat.

