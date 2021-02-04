‘Impractical Jokers’ Renewed for Season 10 at truTV Ahead of Season 9

TV’s silliest friends are sticking around a little longer as WarnerMedia announced that truTV’s Impractical Jokershas been renewed for Season 10.

The hidden camera prank show, which debuted in 2011, is hitting a big milestone with the renewal coming just hours before the ninth season premiere on February 4. Featuring real-life buddies and comedy troupe the Tenderloins, Impractical Jokers stars Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.

Together the friends pull pranks and compete to embarrass each other in this format that’s become a hit with viewers. According to WarnerMedia, Impractical Jokers is currently ranked as cable’s #1 unscripted comedy in 2020.

Along with the renewal news, WarnerMedia announced that they’ve locked in a first-look deal with the guys who will develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS, truTV, and HBO Max.

Since Impractical Jokers‘ debut, the men have gone on to star in Impractical Jokers: The Movie (which debuted last year and is streaming on HBO Max), feature on TBS’s The Misery Index with Jameela Jamil, and helm Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, a zoom format program.

Catch the guys on truTV in Impractical Jokers‘ new season and stay tuned for more from the friends when Season 10 arrives down the line.

Impractical Jokers, Season 9, Premieres Thursday, February 4, 10/9c, truTV