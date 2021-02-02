We almost have a premiere date for Joss Whedon's HBO drama, The Nevers.

Get ready to meet the "Touched," those — mostly women — who now have abnormal abilities following a "power that mocks God" that came to London in the last years of Victoria's reign. The six episodes will premiere on HBO in April.

The teaser (below) introduces the "mysterious, quick-fisted widow" Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), the brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), and the rest of the ensemble cast of characters in this world. But while many hate those with these abilities, some of which may be charming, while others disturbing, for the Touched, there's no reason for that.

"Being Touched is not a defect of character," Amalia says at one point, later insisting, "We don't consider ourselves afflicted."

Watch the teaser below for more from this world and to see Amalia and Penance in action.

Those two are considered "the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces — to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place," HBO teases.

The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin.

Joining creator Whedon as executive producers are Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson, and Philippa Goslett.

The Nevers, Series Premiere, April, HBO