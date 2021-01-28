Paramount+ Sets SpongeBob Spinoff & Movie Release Dates (VIDEO)

The day CBS All Access rebrands to Paramount+ is also the day two anticipated additions to the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise debut.

The streaming service has announced Thursday, March 4, as the release date for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and the first six episodes of original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years.

The rollout for the other seven episodes of the Kamp Koral prequel will be announced at a later date.

Kamp Koral (poster below) follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends as they build underwater campfires, catch wild jellyfish, and swim in Lake Yuckymuck at the "craziest" camp in the kelp forest.

The voice cast includes Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui and Kate Higgins join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings in the woods surrounding the camp.

Sponge on the Run, SpongeBob's first-ever all CGI film, will also be available on premium video-on-demand for a limited time. In it, the character and his best friend Patrick go on a mission to save the former's beloved pet snail Gary from King Poseidon in the Lost City of Atlantic City. Watch the trailer below.

