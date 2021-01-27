A More Inclusive 'Great Gatsby' TV Series Is Reportedly in the Works

That's right, old sport! A series adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's timeless novel, The Great Gatsby, is reportedly in the works, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report notes that Vikings creator Michael Hirst, who's set to write, is teaming up with A+E Studios and ITV Studios for the big-budget miniseries adaptation, with no network yet attached. Hirst also is executive producing alongside Groundswell Productions' Michael London.

The new series from Hirst has been in the works for three years, according to the report, and was originally intended to go into development with Apple TV+.

THR also says the version will be far more diverse, with a focus on New York's Black community in the 1920s.

The Great Gatsby has had several big-screen adaptations over the years, most recently in 2013 with Baz Luhrmann's take starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Carey Mulligan (depicted above). There's also the 1974 film starring Robert Redford and Mia Farrow, which was preceded by iterations in 1926 and 1949.