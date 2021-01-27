'Cherries Wild': First Look at Jason Biggs-Hosted Trivia Game Show (VIDEO)

Jason Biggs' buzzy new trivia game show, Cherries Wild, premieres on Fox on Valentine's Day, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the high-energy action, plus a bonus: Biggs also explains how the show works.

Devised by Wes Kauble, who co-created Jamie Foxx's Beat Shazam, the fast-paced 30-minute show features pairs answering pop culture questions in the hope of winning $250,000. If they "solve the slots" and get five cherries on the giant slot machine, they hit the jackpot. But that's just the basics; Biggs explains how things get, well, a bit more complicated.

The primetime show marks a departure for the actor, known for his starring roles in TV shows such as Orange Is the New Black, and films such as American Pie. But judging by the clip, he's a natural as a game show host.

"Hot damn this show is fun," Biggs posted on Twitter. "Ken Jeong was too busy so I got to host!"

The show is a collaboration between Fox and the Pepsi Wild Cherry brand.

Cherries Wild, Premieres Sunday, February 14, 7/6c, Fox