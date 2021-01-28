Hot Heroine: This 'Batwoman' Brings the Heat & the Heart

TV Insider's 32 reasons to love TV now Hot List includes jaw-dropping drama, sizzling costar chemistry and groundbreaking stars. Plus, puppies! Stay tuned for more of these must-read lists, which appear online through January 29.

Batwoman’s new caped crusader, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), "represents a community that’s been overlooked for so long,” Leslie says of the smart, funny and fierce ex-con turned crime fighter, who is Black and gay. “There are people whose voices aren’t heard because they aren’t the ‘majority’…now there’s a superhero that not only identifies with them but will also fight for them.”

Does she ever. “My favorite part of being Batwoman is the badass stunts I get to do. I feel like a human roller coaster when I’m flying in the air!”

Fitting, since heat rises.

