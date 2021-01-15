'The Watch' Episode 4 Preview: Another Dragon Victim, Plus Angua & Carrot's Developing Relationship

So far, The Watch's zany police team has gone undercover as a rock band, infiltrated the Assassin's Guild, and discovered a completely bonkers and magical room within the Unseen University Library — all in search of a dragon-controlling sword to save the citizens of Ankh-Morpork from the winged beast on the loose. And the craziness isn't slowing down as the BBC America series, inspired by Sir Terry Pratchett's Discworld books, reaches its midpoint.

In Episode 4, "Twilight Canyons," mysterious baddie Carcer Dun (Samuel Adewunmi) is still in search of the sword (named Gawain — though the artifact, hilariously voiced by Matt Berry, prefers the simpler moniker, "Wayne"). Luckily, the City Watch, made up of Captain Sam Vines (Game of Thrones' Richard Dormer), werewolf Corporal Angua (Marama Corlett), forensics expert Corporal Cheery (Jo-Eaton Kent), do-gooder Constable Carrot (Adam Hugill), and Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi) are slowly catching up to Carcer, hoping to beat him to Gawain.

"Carcer is very good at being one step ahead," Corlett tells us, in a call that expands on the exclusive clip, below. "[But] as a team, the most important thing is that they’re all moving forward together."

Their search for answers brings them to a retirement community called Twilight Canyons, which is, unsurprisingly, frequented by the character Death (The Wire vet Wendell Pierce). This episode, which Corlett says contains "a lot of love and a lot of dance," also dives a bit more into the developing feelings between Carrot and Angua — whatever those feelings may be.

"Carrot and Angua have such a beautiful story," Corlett notes. "When he first turns up, he’s very much like a puppy dog and she’s just watching him and really trying to figure this guy out. As we go on, I think they really find a special bond, a special friendship. He really encourages her to bring her guard down."

In the clip from "Twilight Canyons," another dragon victim is discovered (the way the Noble Dragon chooses its prey is particularly brutal — and funny!), but thanks to Sybil, and with the help of Angua, the gang will find themselves one step closer to finding Carcer.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek:

The Watch, Sundays, 8/7c, BBC America