'The Resident' Preview: Dr. Bell Gets a Chilly Reception From His Former Stepson, Jake (VIDEO)

Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) will need his jacket to keep him warm from more than just the weather in the January 19 episode of The Resident.

The fallout from the pandemic — the Fox medical drama is set mostly in a post-COVID world — inspires Bell to reach out to his former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (How to Get Away With Murder's Conrad Ricamora), but as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek reveals, he gets a chilly reception.

"What are you doing lurking out here?" Jake, who's also a singer-songwriter, asks when Bell surprises him after one of his sets. Bell says he wants to see what Jake's been up to, and his stepson scoffs: "Seriously, 20 years go by, and you just thought you'd come see what I'm up to? What do you want?"

Watch the video above to find out what Bell's after, and how Jake's mother is doing on her own. Oh, and Bell's speech might just get you in the gut.

During the pandemic, Bell had realized "how few connections he has," show co-creator Amy Holden Jones told TV Insider. "He sees what family meant to all the other people and suddenly he wants to reconnect with his stepson that was the closest thing he ever had to a child. That gives us both a wonderful storyline for Bell, which Kit [played by Jane Leeves] participates in as their friendship deepens, and a great new doctor for Chastain."

Elsewhere in "Mina's Kangaroo Court," Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and the Raptor (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) butt heads over how to deal with a patient of Cain's (Morris Chestnut) with complications following an elective surgery. Plus, Devon (Manish Dayal) opens up about his grief — his father died of COVID — when he and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) treat a local Congressman who's not telling them everything they need to know to treat her. And Logan Kim (Rob Yang) is on the chopping block when the staff faces questions about his actions during the pandemic.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox