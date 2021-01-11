'Prodigal Son' Keeps It in the Family for the Whitlys & Tom Payne (VIDEO)

Like father, like ... daughter! Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) was so proud of Ainsley (Halston Sage) after she took matters into her own hands and killed the villainous Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) last spring.

What better way to get fans ready for what's to come in Prodigal Son Season 2 (premiering January 12 at 9/8c) than with a fun recap, aptly set to the song whose title shares Martin's reaction, "My Girl"? TV Insider has the exclusive first look at it, and just like the thriller is keeping murder in the family, so is this video: The vocals are by Jennifer Akerman, wife of series star Tom Payne (who plays Martin's son, Malcolm Bright).

The video takes us through the journey of the self-proclaimed "well-adjusted Whitly" in the first season all the way up until the finale's last moments, as Ainsley brutally stabbed Nicholas in the Whitly home. Watch it above.

"When the opportunity to collaborate with FOX's music department came up, I knew Jen would be able to put together an amazing new take on a classic song," Payne says. "She delivered an appropriately sinister and dark version of what most would consider one of the poppiest, happiest songs out there! Perfect for our show. I couldn't be happier and more proud to welcome my own personal family into the Prodigal Son family!"

"So excited and honored they wanted to use our take on 'My Girl' and I'm so happy to be part of the family," Akerman adds.

What is next for the Whitly family? We'll have to tune in to Season 2 to find out.

Prodigal Son, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 9/8c, Fox