'The Masked Dancer's Disco Ball Reveals Why He Joined Fox's Competition Series (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Dancer, Season 1, Episode 1, "Premiere - Everybody Mask Now!"]

Fox's latest reality competition is finally here as The Masked Dancer unveiled its first contestant in the December 27 premiere, introducing a similar format to its wildly popular Masked Singer.

Beginning with Group A, Disco Ball, Cricket, Hammerhead, Tulip, and Exotic Bird served up their best moves for a spot in the next round of the competition. Guesses regarding the competitors identities were thrown out by the panelists, Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and Ashley Tisdale.

It wasn't long before the first dancer was unmasked, revealing the identity behind Disco Ball's disguise. Guesses for Disco Ball included Ving Rhames, Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie, and LL Cool J, but it was ultimately Ice-T behind the mask.

With the help of host Craig Robinson, the Law & Order: SVU star shocked the panelists with his unmasking. It's "absolutely, the craziest thing I've ever done," the actor and performer confirmed as Robinson and the panelists spoke to him following the reveal.

In a candid mask-less interview, Ice-T credited the performers who suited up for The Masked Singer as inspiration behind his involvement with The Masked Dancer. "I decided to do The Masked Dancer because my daughter was watching The Masked Singer and my wife was," Ice-T shared. "But then I see Lil Wayne on there, then I see Busta Rhymes, then I see T-Pain... so I figured I might get the call, but I'm not a singer and pow, here I am on the Dancer."

Learn more about his experience on the show in the video below, and don't miss The Masked Dancer's next round when Group B takes the stage on January 6.

The Masked Dancer, Returns Wednesday, January 6, 8/7c, Fox