Josh Groban Performs 'The Impossible Dream' for PBS's 'United in Song' Special (VIDEO)

PBS is bringing the country together as the station prepares to ring in the new year with some help from music giants for United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America.

Set to air Thursday, December 31, the event filmed at George Washington's Mount Vernon and the JFK Center for the Performing Arts encourages viewers to come together after a year filled with obstacles. Taped in front of a socially-distanced audience, United in Song brings pre-recorded live performances to your living room and we have your exclusive sneak peek at the fun.

In a performance from Josh Groban, the singer enchants with his rendition of "The Impossible Dream," as seen in the clip above. He's just one of many stars entertaining viewers in the special which features other musical talents such as Audra McDonald, Renée Fleming, Patti Labelle, Jamie Barton, Denyce Graves, Soloman Howard, Morgan James, Yo-Yo Ma, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, and playwright Anna Deavere Smith.

The performers are accompanied by the likes of the American Pops Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra. Viewers can also look forward to interviews with the artists conducted by David M. Rubenstein throughout the evening.

Don't miss the moving TV event when United in Song arrives New Year's Eve on PBS.

United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America, Premieres Thursday, December 31, 8/7c, PBS (check your local listings)