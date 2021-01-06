'Evil': Demonic Possessions, a Wedding & More Frights in Season 2

After gaining binge-favorite status on Netflix, this smart, scary and outrageously entertaining metaphysical thriller returns to CBS for its long-awaited second season.

Work has crossed into the personal lives of the trio investigating unexplained phenomena for the Catholic Church: seminarian David Acosta (Mike Colter), psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and tech whiz Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi). Kristen is in real peril, warns Michelle King, Evil's creator with husband Robert. "There are possibly two demonic possessions in her household." For one, her crucifix burned into her hand after she seemingly killed the man harassing her family.

The latest shocker: Kristen's nemesis Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) seeks an exorcism…for himself. Queries Michelle King: "Should the Church try to exorcise someone who is not being completely forthright because he is truly possessed by the Devil?" Leland's wedding to Kristen's mom, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), is still on — but since it seems he's already corrupted the daughter, "Sheryl is heading toward a very dangerous place!" Robert King reveals.

As for David and the married Kristen's growing attraction, his feelings have become complicated by visions of her with Leland's demon therapist; he must determine what's true and what's false. We can also expect a terrifying angel who might serve Lucifer and God, a succubus and, for some topical fright, a plague!

Evil, Season 2, TBA, CBS