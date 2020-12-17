Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Finale Tops the Night
There was a double helping of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, taking the two top spots in the key rating (the only program to score above a 1.0 among adults 18-49) and total viewers.
Across the rest of the night, CBS' SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. were steady, while The Amazing Race was up for its finale.
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)
|0.7
|4.1
|The Amazing Race (CBS)
|0.8
|4.3
|Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (NBC)
|0.4
|3.0
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|1.2
|5.3
|Devils (CW)
|0.1
|374,000
|9:00 p.m.
|The Great Christmas Light Fight (ABC)
|0.5
|3.1
|SEAL Team (CBS)
|0.5
|4.4
|Saturday Night Live (NBC)
|0.4
|2.8
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|1.7
|7.1
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)
|0.1
|418,000
|10 p.m.
|For Life (ABC)
|0.4
|2.2
|S.W.A.T. (CBS)
|0.5
|4.0
|Saturday Night Live (NBC)
|0.5
|2.7