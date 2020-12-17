Wednesday TV Ratings: 'The Masked Singer' Finale Tops the Night

There was a double helping of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, taking the two top spots in the key rating (the only program to score above a 1.0 among adults 18-49) and total viewers.

Across the rest of the night, CBS' SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. were steady, while The Amazing Race was up for its finale.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, December 16, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):