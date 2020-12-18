Your 2020 College Football Bowl Game Schedule Is Here

The clock is already winding down on a college football season fraught with controversy and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the lack of nonconference games, the unbalanced schedules, and the coronavirus cloud, the College Football Playoff selection committee should have a fairly decent sample to separate the season’s wheat from the chaff.

Quarterback Mac Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide are eager to get back into the final four after missing out a year ago. The Clemson Tigers have their sights on a return to the title game after losing to LSU last season. The Ohio State Buckeyes are planning on a repeat playoff trip, while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish look for their second CFP berth.

Bowl season will be vastly different this year: Several games have already been canceled and more cancellations are coming, and those that are still happening will be short on both pageantry and spectators.

The four teams competing in the College Football Playoff won’t be announced until Dec. 20. On ESPN New Year’s Day, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans serve as the CFP semifinals, and the National Championship game is Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule

All times Eastern. Schedule subject to change. Additional bowl matchups to be announced.

Monday, December 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas, Conway, South Carolina (ESPN, 2:30pm)

Tuesday, December 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada, Boise, Idaho (ESPN, 3:30pm)

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU, Boca Raton, Florida (ESPN, 7pm)

Wednesday, December 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern, New Orleans (ESPN, 3pm)

Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic, Montgomery, Alabama (ESPN, 7pm)

Thursday, December 24

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston, Frisco, Texas (ESPN, 3:30pm)

Friday, December 25

Camellia Bowl: Montgomery, Alabama (ESPN, 2:30pm)

Saturday, December 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Tampa (ABC, noon)

Cure Bowl: Orlando (ESPN, noon)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Dallas (ABC, 3:30pm)

LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Alabama (ESPN, 3:30pm)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: Shreveport, Louisiana (ESPN, 7pm)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Phoenix (ESPN, 10:15pm)

Monday, December 28

Military Bowl: Annapolis, Maryland (ESPN, 2:30pm)

Tuesday, December 29

Cheez-It Bowl: Orlando (ESPN, 5:30pm)

Valero Alamo Bowl: San Antonio (ESPN, 9pm)

Wednesday, December 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Charlotte (ESPN, noon)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Nashville (ESPN, 3:30pm)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Arlington, Texas (ESPN, 7:15pm)

LA Bowl: Inglewood, California (ESPN, 10:45pm)

Thursday, December 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Fort Worth (ESPN, noon)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis (ESPN, 4pm)

Arizona Bowl: Tucson (CBS Sports Network, 4pm)

Texas Bowl: Houston (ESPN, 8pm)

See Also Mike Bennett Talks Returning to Ring of Honor After WWE Heartbreak The champ on how the firing 'was the catalyst and the springboard into the next chapter of my life.'

Friday, January 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Birmingham (ESPN2, noon)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Atlanta (ESPN, 12:30pm)

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Orlando (ABC, 1pm)

CFP Semifinal: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California (ESPN, 5pm)

CFP Semifinal: Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (ESPN, 8:45pm)

Saturday, January 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Jacksonville (ESPN, noon)

Outback Bowl: Tampa (ABC, 12:30pm)

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Glendale, Arizona (ESPN, 4pm)

Capital One Orange Bowl: Miami Gardens, Florida (ESPN, 8pm)

Monday, January 11

CFP National Championship, Miami Gardens, Florida (ESPN, 8pm)