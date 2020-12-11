'The Simpsons' Spoof Hallmark Holiday Movies in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The Simpsons has some fun with Hallmark's Christmas slate with its "A Springfield Summer Christmas for Christmas," airing Sunday, December 13. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper and Curb Your Enthusiasm's Richard Kind team up as the crew behind the production filming in the Simpsons' home town.

TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the schmaltzy shenanigans in a new clip that introduces Kemper and Kind's characters. Kemper portrays Mary, who's overseeing the script on Springfield's holiday movie; Kind is the director.

In the clip above, actors recite their lines for "a typical Christmas movie scene" until Kind's character cuts in and says, "Cut, cut! You idiots are using the names from the last one of these we shot. You're Sandra and Jeff now."

"Don't worry," Kemper's Mary reassures. "We can just can just dub the names in later."

Watch them poke some gentle fun as the scenes are shot during blazing summer weather, and tune it for the entire episode on December 13.

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8/7c, Fox