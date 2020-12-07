Check Out Bob Dylan in His Unnatural Habitat: TV (PHOTOS)

Bob Dylan is moving on "Like a Rolling Stone." The legendary singer-songwriter, 79, announced he has sold his entire catalog of songs to Universal Music Publishing Group. With over 600 songs written in the last 60 years, the landmark agreement is estimated to be worth over $300 million, reported The New York Times.

While the rocker has appeared in numerous films and performed at the Grammys, Dylan has famously been selective about appearing on TV. Below we select the best of Dylan on the small screen.

'Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese'

This Netflix pseudo-documentary premiered last year, teaming up director Martin Scorsese and Dylan for the streaming platform. Forty years after the 1975 legendary tour of the same name, the film captures the feeling of being on the road with Dylan himself with more than 100 hours of original footage.

'The Late Show With David Letterman'

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dylan appeared on The Late Show With David Letterman as the final musical guest on the CBS late night talk show with Letterman as host. The 2015 performance marked the first time Dylan returned to The late Show since 1993, and Letterman honored Dylan calling him "the greatest songwriter of modern times."

53rd Grammy Awards

Dylan took to the stage for the 2011 Grammys, performing "Maggie's Farm" alongside Mumford & Sons and The Avett Brothers.

In Performance at the White House

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The PBS series features concerts from the nation's White House. Dylan gave a moving tribute to then-President Barack Obama with a rendition of "The Times They Are A-Changing."

The People Speak

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dylan performed Woody Guthrie's "Do Re Me" with Ry Cooder and Van Dyke Parks in the History Channel documentary. Co-produced by actors Josh Brolin and Matt Damon, the film was inspired by Howard Zinn's book, A People's History of the United States.

American Masters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dylan opened his archives to showcase previously unreleased concert footage and recording studio sessions for No Direction Home: Bob Dylan. The documentary premiered on PBS in 2005, marking another collaboration between Dylan and auteur Scorsese after their 1978 concert film, The Last Waltz. The two-part documentary focused on Dylan's life and music from 1961 to 1966.

Dharma & Greg

The television sitcom aired from 1997 to 2002, and starred Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson as a mismatched married couple. Dylan flexed his comedic chops in this studio session clip, also guest starring Jane Lynch.

Willie Nelson the Big Six-O: Birthday Celebration

The televised 1993 birthday concert included Dylan, Paul Simon, Ray Charles, Bonnie Raitt, B.B. King, and Lyle Lovett among its star-studded performers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dylan and Nelson later reunited for the 2004 recorded concert, Outlaws & Angels.

'Saturday Night Live'

Musical guest Dylan had a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1979. His only time on SNL, Dylan performed three songs: "Gotta Serve Someday," "Believe in You," and "When You Gonna Wake Up." Actor Eric Idle hosted the episode, which later spurred multiple Dylan impersonations on the sketch series for years to come.

Here's to the iconic folk singer!