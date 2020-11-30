Felicity Huffman Returns to Acting in ABC Baseball Comedy Pilot

Felicity Huffman is planning her first acting role since her 14-day prison sentence (as well as 250 hours of community service, a $30,000 fine, and a year on supervised release). She had pled guilty to fraud as part of the college admissions scandal that also saw Lori Loughlin incarcerated.

Huffman is set to lead and executive produce an untitled baseball comedy that has received a pilot production commitment from ABC, Deadline reports. Her last roles, in 2019, were in Tammy's Always Dying and Otherhood.

Huffman's character reportedly was inspired by Susan Savage, who owns the Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A baseball team. Her character inherits the team after her husband's death and "is forced to navigate her new normal with the help of her dysfunctional family, including her oldest son (Zack Gottsagen, also a producer), a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, her work family and the Sacramento community at large," according to Deadline.

The pilot is written by Becky Hartman Edwards, who serves as executive producer with Huffman, Savage, Kapital Entertainment's Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor, and Artists First's Joel Zadak.

Huffman's TV credits include When They See Us, Get Shorty, American Crime, and Desperate Housewives.