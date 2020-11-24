'Dancing With the Stars': A Look Back at Season 29's Perfect Scores (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars.]

Another season of Dancing With the Stars is over, and another celebrity-pro pair has walked away with the Mirrorball trophy.

But while Kaitlyn Bristowe won, she was hardly the only star who was perfect at some point during the season. Overall, 18 dances received a 30 out of 30. Bristowe and Nev Schulman led with five each, followed by Justina Machado (three), Nelly and Johnny Weir (two each), and Skai Jackson (one).

Relive all those impressive performances below.

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Argentine Tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears (Icons Night)

The Bachelorette, with pro Artem Chigvintsev, was the most focused she'd been all season for her first perfect score. Bruno Tonioli compared "some of the images" to "precious paintings you could only see in the museum."

Redemption Paso Doble to "Hanuman" by Rodrigo Y Gabriela (Semifinals)

In the "100% authentic paso doble," as Bruno called it, Kaitlyn's character was the "silent type," and that won over the judges. "From the moment you began, it was passionate, it was powerful. You were so in the zone," Carrie Ann Inaba noted.

Contemporary to "Cowboy Take Me Away" by The Chicks (Semifinals)

Their dance was graceful and tender, and Carrie Ann could tell she "danced from [her] heart." Bruno called it "powerful" and "beautiful."

Repeat Argentine Tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears (Finals)

They repeated their first perfect score of the season for their first dance of the finals, and it was even more powerful and memorable. For Bruno, the detail "was even better" somehow. And Carrie Ann called it one of her "top three favorite dances of all time."

Freestyle Dance to "Sparkling Diamonds" from Moulin Rouge (Finals)

In what Bruno called "a showcase of Dancing With the Stars" with all the content in it, Kaitlyn, in an extremely entertaining and engaging performance, met even the high expectations Carrie Ann had for a favorite (song and movie).

Nev Schulman

Paso Doble to "Swan Lake Remix" by District 78 (Villains Night)

The first perfect score of the season was Nev and partner Jenna Johnson's most intense dance to date, and Carrie Ann noted the way he was able to change characters.

Redemption Foxtrot to "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles (Semifinals)

It was an elegant foxtrot, one that Derek Hough called "classic" and "pure," as Nev and Jenna tackled a style they'd already performed in Season 29. While watching the Catfish host, Carrie Ann saw that he had "become a true ballroom artist."

Contemporary to "If the World Was Ending" by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels (Semifinals)

Nev and Jenna's dance had the judges so hooked that they forgot they were supposed to be critiquing it. "There wasn't a detail, a nuance that wasn't exactly on point and on purpose," Bruno praised.

Repeat Paso Doble to "Black Swan Swan Lake" by District 78 (Finals)

They achieved perfection again when they repeated this dance for the first finals dance — and even somehow improved on its intensity! "You created even more dramatic structure," Bruno said. "It was more thrilling, and you killed it."

Freestyle Dance to "Singin' in the Rain" by District 78 (Finals)

It was a "show-stopping" final dance, one fitting for Nev and his partner, as he pulled off Sing' in the Rain and Gene Kelly because, as Derek said, he is "a leading man." "You were aiming very, very high with this one, but I have to say, you succeeded," Bruno added.

Justina Machado

Contemporary to "Holding Out for a Hero" by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler (Semifinals)

The usually highly energetic One Day at a Time star showed off her sweeter side in her second semifinals dance with pro Sasha Farber. And there was a hint coming that she'd receive a perfect score for it when Carrie Ann talked about how she describes a "10" and "perfection" during her judging.

Repeat Cha Cha Dance to "Respect" by Aretha Franklin (Finals)

Justina made the wise decision to repeat her Week 1 dance and show how much she'd improved for her first finals — and it worked. "You light [the dance floor] up on fire like no one else," Carrie Ann said of the performance.

Freestyle Dance to "Let's Get Loud" by Jennifer Lopez and "Bamboleo" by The Gypsy Kings (Finals)

Justina's freestyle, "a celebration of you, your strength, your courage, and your culture," according to Carrie Ann, closed out the season, and it was exactly what you'd expect from her: fiery and fun. Bruno called it "a tonic for your soul."

Johnny Weir

Quickstep to "Valerie" by Mark Ronson, featuring Amy Winehouse (Icons Night)

The Olympic figure skater and partner Britt Stewart entertained with their tribute to Amy Winehouse. "We've never seen a quickstep like that," Carrie Ann said. "You pulled it off beautifully."

Jazz to "I Lived" by One Republic (Semifinals)

As we saw, Johnny was at his best on the dance floor when the routine looked like it belonged on the ice. "It was a beautiful routine," Derek said. "I want to give it an 11."

Nelly

Jive to "Jump Jive An' Wail" by The Brian Setzer Orchestra (Semifinals)

Nelly looked the most comfortable and as light on his feet as ever with partner Daniella Karagach for a dance they "nailed," according to Bruno and Derek. Carrie Ann called it "the breakthrough."

Freestyle Dance to "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion and "Hypnotize" by The Notorious B.I.G. (Finals)

It was, as Derek put it, "Nelly-style," a combination of hip-hop and ballroom that made for a fantastic final dance. (The next-level lifts alone would have made it entertaining.) Derek also compared it to a Grammy performance.

Skai Jackson

Viennese Waltz to "Lonely" by Noah Cyrus (Semifinals)

With partner Alan Bersten, the Disney Channel star performed her most emotional dance since her tribute to Cameron Boyce. "You expressed your vulnerability and it just took the dance to another level," Carrie Ann told her.