'Chicago Med' Sneak Peek: April Reassures a Worried Mother & Daughter (VIDEO)

April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) isn't only dealing with worried loved ones who can't enter the hospital due to the coronavirus pandemic in Chicago Med Season 6.

In the second episode of the season, "Those Things Hidden in Plain Sight" (airing November 18), she continues to help family members connect with her patients in isolation, as you can see in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek.

Though a young girl insists her heart's doing well, her mother checks in with April for confirmation: "Is that true?" "We're on top of it," the nurse assures her and even encourages her to share an article she'd found online about the coronavirus and her daughter's condition.

Watch the clip above to find out why April's patient is also worried — about her mother's health.

Also in Wednesday's episode, Sharon Goodwin's (S. Epatha Merkerson) announcement of the new ED Chief (Brian Tee's Ethan Choi, as the previews have revealed) doesn't please everyone (namely Nick Gehlfuss' Will Halstead), Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) must deal with the repercussions after taking a stand for her patient, and Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) deals with family affairs.

