Carrie Underwood on her HBO Max Christmas Special's Guest Stars & Music

Technically, we get two presents! In September, Carrie Underwood released her first Christmas album, My Gift, with selections from "O Come All Ye Faithful" to "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (plus some new tunes). It debuted at No. 1 on the Country, Christian and Holiday charts.

Now the 45-minute streaming concert special My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood follows. "It's not about big production numbers and comedy bits," she says. "We really just wanted to celebrate the hope and joy of these beautiful holiday classics and original songs that have become some of my new favorites."

While she's mum on any special guests who may join her, the album features two: Her collaborator on "Little Drummer Boy" is son Isaiah — and the 5-year-old "put his whole heart into it," says the proud mom of two. And John Legend duets on the romantic ballad "Hallelujah." "Even though it's a new song, I think it will be one we'll still be listening to years from now," Underwood predicts.

Her Christmas wish is that the special be timeless too. "I think we've succeeded at creating something that will help take everyone's mind off things for a little while."

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, Thursday, December 3, HBO Max