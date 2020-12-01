'Selena: The Series': Christian Serratos on Selena's Voice

To her millions of fans, Selena Quintanilla-Perez needed no last name. The glamorous, chart-topping Grammy winner was (and still is) simply "Selena." But how did a Mexican-American Texas native ascend from humble beginnings to pop stardom before she was murdered in 1995?

The limited series, Selena: The Series, goes beyond the 1997 biopic (which starred Jennifer Lopez) and recounts the singer-songwriter's remarkable rise. It's a journey creator and exec producer Moisés Zamora calls "one of the most important American stories."

The show follows Selena (played by The Walking Dead's Christian Serratos, above) and her family as they tour the Southwest in pursuit of the American Dream. "The Selena that we know is the [one singing] all these iconic beautiful songs," Serratos says. "But there's all the hard work that came before, and that's what we're going to see." Think: long days on the road and performances in tiny venues.

"I do sing a cappella in the show, but [for the most part, it's] Selena's voice," Serratos confirms.

Even if you aren't familiar with hits like "Dreaming of You" and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," Zamora promises you'll connect with this story of struggle and determination. "Everyone can relate to that," says the producer. "What family does not love each other and work hard enough to make it happen?" And of course there's plenty of toe-tapping music too

Selena: The Series, Series Premiere, Friday, December 4, Netflix