CBS Sets 'Blue Bloods,' 'MacGyver' & 'Magnum P.I.' Premiere Dates
Crime solving will soon be back Friday nights on CBS.
The network announced that its popular Friday night dramas will all premiere their new seasons on December 4: MacGyver (Season 5) at 8/7c; Magnum P.I. (Season 3) at 9/8c; and Blue Bloods (Season 11) at 10/9c.
New seasons of 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, The Amazing Race, Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans have already premiered, and dates announced for the returns of NCIS, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, S.W.A.T., The Unicorn, SEAL Team, and Bull.
That leaves premiere dates for Evil and The Equalizer still to be announced.
Check out CBS' schedule for the Friday, December 4 premieres below.
8:00 p.m.: MacGyver (Season 5 Premiere)
9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (Season 3 Premiere)
10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 11 Premiere)