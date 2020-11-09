CBS Sets 'Blue Bloods,' 'MacGyver' & 'Magnum P.I.' Premiere Dates

Crime solving will soon be back Friday nights on CBS.

The network announced that its popular Friday night dramas will all premiere their new seasons on December 4: MacGyver (Season 5) at 8/7c; Magnum P.I. (Season 3) at 9/8c; and Blue Bloods (Season 11) at 10/9c.

New seasons of 60 Minutes48 HoursThe Amazing RaceYoung SheldonB PositiveMomNCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans have already premiered, and dates announced for the returns of NCISThe NeighborhoodBob ♥ AbisholaAll RiseFBIFBI: Most WantedS.W.A.T.The UnicornSEAL Team, and Bull.

That leaves premiere dates for Evil and The Equalizer still to be announced.

Check out CBS' schedule for the Friday, December 4 premieres below.

8:00 p.m.: MacGyver (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (Season 3 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (Season 11 Premiere)