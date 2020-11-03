'Connecting' to Finish Run Online & on Peacock: What Will Air in Its Place?

NBC has left the meeting.

The network has taken its new freshman comedy, Connecting..., about a group of friends staying close over video chat during the pandemic, off its primetime schedule, and the remaining four episodes will be released on NBC.com and Peacock. This cancellation comes after it premiered on October 8 and four episodes aired, covering the beginning of the pandemic and days 30, 78, and 82.

In its previous time slot (Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c), fans can watch reruns of Superstore (new episodes air at 8/7c) through November 19, Deadline reports.

The series, which was filmed remotely, stars Parvesh Cheena (Pradeep), Ely Henry (Rufus), Jill Knox (Michelle), Preacher Lawson (Ben), Otmara Marrero (Annie), Shakina Nayfack (Ellis), and Keith Powell (Garret). It was created by Blindspot's Martin Gero and Brendan Gall and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.