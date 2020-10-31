From 'The Mandalorian' to 'BSG,' Katee Sackhoff Is a Sci-Fi Queen

Whether she’s playing a bionic woman, a Mandalorian warrior or a pilot aboard a frakkin’ battlestar, Katee Sackhoff feels at home in sci-fi fare.

“I have the career I have because of science fiction, and that’s what people want to see me do. I would be stupid to not do it,” the Saturn Award-winning actress told Collider in 2013. “This genre gave me my job and I’ll do it until they don’t want to see me do it anymore. Let’s be honest, once I’m 40, they’re gonna be like, ‘She can’t do this anymore.’ And then I’ll go do the other stuff.”

To the contrary! Sackhoff is 40 now, and fans are still clamoring for her sci-fi projects, including her rumored role in the upcoming second season of the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Here's a look at some of her most memorable projects...as well as ones fans wish had lasted a bit longer.

Sackhoff is best known for this Syfy series, in which she starred as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace, a rebellious Viper pilot instrumental in the humans’ fight about the Cylons and search for Earth.

The Last Sentinel (2007)

Sackhoff played an unnamed woman waging war against drone police in this low-budget sci-fi flick.

Bionic Woman (2007)

In this NBC reboot of the 1970s show, Sackhoff portrayed Sarah Corvus, the first bionic woman, whose cybernetics are malfunctioning.

Sackhoff voiced the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, the deputy commander of the radical splinter group Death Watch, on these two animated Star Wars series.

Riddick (2013)

The third film in the Riddick series featured Sackhoff as mercenary marksman Dahl, an ally of the titular Vin Diesel character.

The Machine (2017)

Sackhoff would have returned to Syfy as the voice of a supercomputer named Nadia had the cable channel not passed on this pilot, a tale of an epic man-versus-technology conflict.

2036 Origin Unknown (2018)

In this sci-fi thriller, Sackhoff played Mackenzie “Mack” Wilson, a United Space Planetary Corporation mission controller working with an A.I. system to investigate a mysterious cube from Mars.

Speaking of extraterrestrial objects! This Netflix series features Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge, an astronaut investigating the origins of an alien object that lands on Earth.

The Mandalorian (2020)

In May, Deadline confirmed that Sackhoff would reprise the role of Bo-Katan Kryze in Season 2, though the character has been conspicuously absent from promotional material for the Disney+ show’s sophomore season.