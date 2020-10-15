2020 Billboard Music Awards: 6 Must-See Moments (VIDEOS)

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards aired Wednesday night on NBC as it honored the year's most successful artists.

While the ceremony may have looked a little different this year, the performances and awards reveals were business as usual. Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the event was broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles where Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Kanye West were among the night's winners.

But it was an evening for messages and emotional tributes as various artists performed on stage. In case you weren't able to tune in, we're rounding up some of the must-see moments you might've missed, below.

John Legend Dedicates "Never Break" to Chrissy Teigen

When The Voice coach took to the Dolby Theatre's stage to perform his song "Never Break," John Legend announced, "this is for Chrissy." The singer who is married to TV personality, model and cook Chrissy Teigen recently announced that they went through a devastating miscarriage. Needless to say, Legend's performance was filled with emotion.

Lizzo Makes a Statement with Her Dress

After winning the award for Top Song Sales Artist, Lizzo approached the microphone donning a dress covered in a message that seems inescapable these days, which is to vote. As she thanked Billboard for the Award, Lizzo also talked about using your voice as a Black woman. "I've been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed," she said, "and I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren't for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?" The bottom line? Use the power you have and "remain true to who you are."

En Vogue Tells Audiences to "Free Your Mind"

Who doesn't love a good throwback? Billboard brought viewers back to the '90s with a stellar performance from the R&B group En Vogue who sang their 1992 hit "Free Your Mind." But it wasn't a perfect recreation as the music turned into a remix of sorts meshing with a recording of Donald Glover's 2018 hit "This Is America."

"Higher Love" Gets a Boost From the Audience

Host Kelly Clarkson also got to perform during the ceremony as she joined Pentatonix and Sheila E. for a showstopping rendition of "Higher Love." But it wasn't just the performers onstage that made this moment memorable, instead it was the inclusion of a virtual audience who joined in on the number.

Demi Lovato Performs "Commander in Chief"

Demi Lovato sent a pointed political message with her new song "Commander in Chief," which debuted at the awards show. Sitting behind the piano, the singer's tune included lines such as "won't give up, stand our ground, we'll be in the streets while you're bunkering down" as well as "If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep."

BTS Kept Things Upbeat with "Dynamite"

The wildly popular K-pop group may not be everyone's cup of tea, but there's no denying that their upbeat performance can cheer up even the sourest of moods. Singing their hit "Dynamite," the guys performed with a virtual band as they danced around the stage.

The full ceremony is now available on NBC.com.