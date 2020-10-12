'Finding Your Roots': RuPaul Charles & Cory Booker Are Related? (VIDEO)

Everyone's favorite Drag Race host RuPaul Charles is learning more about his lineage in the latest episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots.

As part of the episode focusing on "Fashion's Roots," RuPaul is featured alongside Diane von Furstenberg and Narciso Rodriguez, who are looking to learn more about their ancestors with the help of Henry Louis Gates Jr. In an exclusive sneak peek at the installment, the drag icon discovers more about his genetic makeup — including one surprising family member: Senator Cory Booker.

All three guests get reports based on their "ancestry composition" which were presented in the form of pie charts. In Ru's case, he discovers he's 70 percent African and 30 percent European, but the team at Finding Your Roots have another surprise up their sleeves.

In a test against the DNA of past subjects and guests on the show, RuPaul matched with Booker, and needless to say, he's floored by this discovery. "Oh my gosh," he exclaimed upon opening a folder with Booker's picture.

Gates Jr. reveals that RuPaul is DNA cousins with the politician, and it all begins to make a little sense as he remarks that the senator has always reminded him of a cousin he does know. "He looks like my kin," RuPaul admits.

See the full exchange in the exclusive clip above and don't miss more revelations when Finding Your Roots' latest episode airs this week on PBS.

Finding Your Roots, "Fashion's Roots," Tuesday, October 13, 8/7c, PBS (check your local listings)