Joe Biden Sets ABC News Town Hall in Lieu of Presidential Debate

It seems that no one will be participating in the previously scheduled Presidential Debate on Thursday, October 15 as Joe Biden has decided to sit out the event following Donald Trump's earlier decision to forgo taking part. Instead the presidential candidate is offering an alternative to the planned event.

Concerns about the debate arose following Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, and the October 7 debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence hinted at some of the changes and modifications that have been made since the first debate on September 29. It was announced instead that the October 15 debate would take place virtually with the candidates answering questions from citizens in a town hall format.

See Also Trump Says He Won't Participate in Virtual Second Presidential Debate 'I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,' President Trump said after the announcement.

Since Donald Trump's refusal to participate, Joe Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield released a statement announcing plans for a virtual Town Hall. "Joe Biden was prepared to accept the CPD's proposal for a virtual Town Hall, but the President has refused, as Donald Trump clearly does not want to face questions from the voters about his failures on COVID and the economy."

"As a result," the statement continued, "Joe Biden will find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15th, as he has done on several occasions in recent weeks. Given the President's refusal to participate on October 15th, we hope the Debate Commission will move the Biden-Trump Town Hall to October 22nd, so that the President is not able to evade accountability."

If this were the case, that would push the third debate out past the initial October 22 date. Stay tuned for any additional news or updates about future debates and Joe Biden's upcoming Town Hall.

Joe Biden Town Hall, Thursday, October 15, ABC