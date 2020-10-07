Is Karen Driving Miles Away in This 'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek? (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 11 continues to see the couples dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the latest installment titled "Home Alone," and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

Stay-at-home orders and quarantine have forced the participants and experts to adjust their courses for a countdown to Decision Day like no other. And in the sneak peek, Karen chats with Dr. Pepper Schwartz, who inquires about her current standing with hubby Miles.

The conversation begins benignly enough with Dr. Pepper asking Karen about quarantine and how that aspect of her life is going with Miles. "There's definitely good parts. I think just with Miles being that person, you know? We still try to do small sweet things for each other."

Viewers catch a glimpse of these sweet moments as Miles reveals he's been cooking for his wife in a self-shot segment. The conversation then turns on Karen's defining of Miles as a less manly man, "you've said things in the past that would not encourage openness," Dr. Pepper notes.

And it would seem that Karen's aversion to Miles is taking its toll as she reveals to the expert that he said he wasn't sure he'd want to continue the relationship. Will he stick it out for the long haul and can Karen become a bit more engaged in their relationship? Tune in to find out and watch the full clip above before tonight's installment.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime