Wednesday TV Ratings: Kamala Harris-Mike Pence VP Debate Soars to a Win

While some regularly scheduled programming — The Masked Singer, Weakest Link, Big Brother — aired on Wednesday, October 7, the night was predictably dominated by the first and only 2020 Vice Presidential Debate between current VP Mike Pence and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's VP pick, Senator Kamala Harris.

In overnight numbers, ABC distanced its coverage from the other four broadcast networks to take the top spot with a 1.9 rating and 8.3 million viewers followed by NBC (1.3 rating, 5.6 million viewers), Fox (1.1 rating, 3.9 million), and CBS (1.0 rating, 4.6 million). Final numbers will be released later today that will more than likely show some adjustments.

Of the usual Wednesday series that aired on time or late in many markets, Fox's The Masked Singer was the leader with a 1.4 rating, which makes it the second highest viewed program including the debate in the 18-49 demo. Big Brother was on par with previous weeks with a 0.9 rating and 4.2 million viewers. Weakest Link brought a 0.8 rating and 4.5 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, October 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):