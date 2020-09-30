A long, strange NBA season is down to the Finals.

Almost an entire calendar year ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were among the preseason favorites to represent the West in the NBA Finals, and through the COVID-19 suspension and the resumption of the season in Orlando, the Lakers have lived up to their billing.

LeBron James won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat (2012-13) after his infamous "Decision" sent him to South Beach. Now in his 10th Finals appearance, James will try to win his fourth championship ring when the Lakers take on the Heat.

The underdog Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, were giant-killers in the Eastern Conference playoffs, toppling both the favorited Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.

The the best-of-seven-game 2020 NBA Finals tip off on Wednesday, September 30, with all games played in the Orlando "bubble." ABC has exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals 2020 TV Schedule: Lakers vs. Heat

Wednesday, September 30: Game 1: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 9/8c, ABC

Friday, October 2: Game 2: Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 9/8c, ABC

Sunday, October 4: Game 3 Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat, 7:30/6:30c, ABC

Tuesday, October 6: Game 4 (if necessary): Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat, 9/8c, ABC

Friday, October 9: Game 5 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 9/8c, ABC

Sunday, October 11: Game 6 (if necessary): Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat, 7:30/6:30c, ABC

Tuesday, October 13: Game 7 (if necessary): Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 9/8c, ABC