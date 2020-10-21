Can 'Chicago P.D.'s Voight Handle the New Police-Reform Agenda?

Possible trouble for the go-their-own-way Intelligence Unit in Season 8 comes with new Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker), who arrives in Chicago with an intense police-reform agenda, in a story inspired by the country's current movement.

"Miller wants to abolish the 'warrior cop' mentality and help Hank Voight [Jason Beghe] and Intelligence adapt to the new reality," says Chicago P.D. executive producer Rick Eid. "She views Intelligence as integral in this mission. If she can change Voight, the rest of the police force will follow." Facing hostility from the community and scrutiny from his bosses, Voight must assess whether, indeed, "he's part of the problem or part of the solution."

At least he has his team back. While the unit lost undercover specialist Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) at the end of last season, Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has returned from her detail with the FBI. Upton's chemistry with Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) did not weaken during her absence, but both know the complications of dating a colleague.

As do officers Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), still mourning her miscarriage. "It's become an emotional impediment to their relationship," Eid says. "They have an unbreakable bond, but are they better off as friends?"

Intelligence's Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) has his own troubles—with members of the force. After breaking the "blue wall of silence" by testifying that racist cop Tom Doyle (Mickey O'Sullivan) was killed in crossfire after racially profiling an innocent Black man, Doyle's connected friends and family want vindication. But do Atwater's enemies really want to take on this fight when Voight's team will protect their own at all cost?

Chicago P.D., Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 10/9c, NBC