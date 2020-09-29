Disney+ Introduces Co-Viewing Experience With GroupWatch Feature

Disney+ is sweetening their streaming service by introducing a new co-viewing experience feature known as GroupWatch.

The feature allows friends and families to connect virtually to watch movies and shows from the entire Disney+ library. GroupWatch gives seven people the ability to watch together in a synced playback experience that is accessible through web, mobile connected TV devices and Smart TVs so they can share reactions in real time.

"Storytelling comes alive when you're able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favorite Disney+ stories with your favorite people from the comfort of your living room," said Jerrell B Jimerson, SVP Product Management for Disney+.

The feature can be accessed through the icon found on the Details page of series and movies across the Disney+ library. Viewers will then be given a link that allows them to invite up to six other people to watch with them but it should be noted that those other invitees must also be Disney+ subscribers.

Invitations can only be sent through mobile or web devices but can be connected to TV devices or Smart TVs. GroupWatch lets viewers pause, play and rewind for the whole group, allowing for a seamless streaming experience. Party members can share their reactions through a series of six emojis conveying various emotions including "like," "funny," "sad," "angry," "scared" and "surprised."

GroupWatch first launched in Canada on September 10 and followed shortly after in Australia and New Zealand on September 18. Now it's finally live in the United States, just in time for the arrival of The Mandalorian's second season and the highly anticipated Marvel series WandaVision later this year. Don't miss your chance to have a personalized streaming experience, test out GroupWatch on Disney+ now.