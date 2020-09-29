Monday TV Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Disney Night Tangoes to the Top

The third week of Dancing with the Stars' 29th season gave ABC the lead in the Monday, September 28 primetime broadcast schedule — both the key 18-49 demographic and total viewers.

The latest episode of the reality dance competition series, which saw a controversial contestant eliminated, had some competition in the 18-49 demo thanks to NBC's broadcast of the NHL Stanley Cup finals, which grabbed a 0.8 rating in overnight numbers.

The second week of Fox's L.A.'s Finest and Filthy Rich slipped a little from last Monday's launches (3.1 and 3.0 million respectively, in total viewers). The premiere of ABC's Emergency Call with Luke Wilson grabbed the top spot in the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers with 4.3 million watching and the 18-49 demo with a 0.7 rating. CBS' Manhunt: Deadly Games didn't fare as well in its premiere, coming in third for the hour.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, September 28, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):