'Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet' Returns to Treat Furry Friends Small & Large (VIDEO)

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet is coming to the rescue as the Animal Planet series returns for a new season on Saturday, September 26.

Get ready for a variety of new cases and clients, and TV Insider has your exclusive sneak peek at the animals and humans who will be making an appearance. For those less familiar with Dr. Jeff Young, he's a vet with 30 years experience in his field — and yet even he still hasn't seen it all!

Treating animals in his Denver-based clinic, Dr. Jeff sees cases that range from mysterious pet ailments to severe injuries from accidents. Follow the animal doc as he and his team help to neuter and spay in local areas where it's most needed.

In the promo above, Dr. Jeff treats a variety of animals ranging from domestic cats and dogs to larger furry friends like tigers and bears. In the premiere, he will perform a complicated lung surgery on a dog named Leyla, while his team member Dr. Amy treats a husky named Sookie who lost in a fight with a porcupine. Other animals making appearances on September 26 are abandoned turtles Callie and Steve, who are helped by Dr. Baier, and senior dog Ozzy.

Also in store this season: Fainting goats, a dog that jumped from a moving car on the highway, and a trip to a village in Panama to provide free spay and neutering to local animals. Don't miss the heart-warming stories when Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet returns and watch the sneak peek above.

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet, Season Premiere, Saturday, September 26, 9/8c, Animal Planet