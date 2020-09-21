The Playbook puts a spotlight on the coaches behind some of your favorite athletes, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the action.

Premiering Wednesday, September 22, the Netflix docuseries will explore these legendary coaches as they share their rules for success in sports and life. One of those spotlighted is tennis icon Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and in this clip, he recalls when Williams came to him and asked for his help to make her number one again.

And apparently when the tennis player sought his advice, she ended up receiving end of some interesting words. Find out what Mouratoglou had to say about his role in helping Williams get Wimbledon-ready in the sneak peek above.

Produced by the SpringHill Company, which is lead by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, The Playbook is executive produced by James and Carter as well as Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron. Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor and Josh Greenbaum executive produce for Delirio Films while Andrew Fried, John Henion, Dane Lillegard and Jordan Wynn executive produce on behalf of Boardwalk Pictures.

Also featured in the series are Los Angeles Clippers' coach Doc Rivers, two-time FIFA World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, and Premiere League's José Mourinho. Basketball Hall of Famer and coach Dawn Staley will be featured in the episode alongside Mouratoglou, sharing some inspiring stories about her role as a leader and the athletes she trains.

The Playbook, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 22