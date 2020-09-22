Full Schedule for TCM’s 100th Birthday Tribute to Mickey Rooney

On the 100th anniversary of his birth, join TCM for a nine-film salute to the prodigiously talented Mickey Rooney on Wednesday, September 23.

At 5-foot-3, he was a little man who enjoyed a big career and a larger-than-life persona. Born into a family of vaudeville performers, Mickey was pushed on stage before he could talk and never let up, appearing in hundreds of movies, TV shows, plays, casinos and gossip columns.

And even though his career reached its peak in the 1930s with his onscreen partnership with Judy Garland, he continued to win awards and accolades until his death on April 6, 2014.

Rooney has been nominated for four Oscars: as Best Actor in 1939 (for Babes in Arms) and 1943 (for The Human Comedy) and as Best Supporting Actor in 1956 (for The Bold and the Brave) and 1979 (for The Black Stallion).

Mickey Rooney 100th Birthday Tribute schedule follows below (all times ET):

Wednesday, September 23

12:15 PM Life Begins for Andy Hardy (1941)

A small-town telegraph boy deals with the strains of growing up during World War II. Cast: Lewis Stone, Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland



2:00 PM Girl Crazy (1943)

A womanizing playboy finds true love when he’s sent to a desert college. Cast: Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Gil Stratton



4:00 PM The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939)

Mark Twain’s classic troublemaker helps a runaway slave escape to the North. Cast: Mickey Rooney, Walter Connolly, William Frawley



6:00 PM Ah, Wilderness! (1935)

In his only comedy, Eugene O’Neill captures the trials of growing up in small-town America. Cast: Wallace Beery, Lionel Barrymore, Aline MacMahon, Mickey Rooney



8:00 PM Boys Town (1938)

True story of Father Flanagan’s fight to build a home for orphaned boys. Cast: Spencer Tracy, Mickey Rooney, Henry Hull



9:45 PM The Human Comedy (1943)

12:00 AM The Black Stallion (1979)

A boy and a horse forge a close friendship after being shipwrecked together in Africa.. Cast: Kelly Reno, Mickey Rooney, Terry Garr



2:15 AM Strike Up the Band (1940)

A high-school band sets out to win a national radio contest. Cast: Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra



4:30 AM Killer McCoy (1947)