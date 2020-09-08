Monday TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior' Premiere Takes Labor Day Lead

The 12th season of NBC's American Ninja Warrior will be shorter than usual (eight weeks instead of the 16 weeks in last summer's Season 11 due to COVID-19) but viewers still showed up and made the Labor Day premiere of the competition series the leader in both 18-49 demo and total viewers Monday, September 7.

Behind ANW, a rerun of CBS' The Neighborhood came in second in total viewers and tied for second place in the demo with time slot follower Young Sheldon and NBC's Dateline in the 10 o'clock hour.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, September 7, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):